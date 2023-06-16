Meet the team

Rico Schmitt (Section Editor)

As a section editor, I am responsible for coordinating submissions that concern data or statistics-driven studies along with Karolina Kneller. I am a medical student at Charité Berlin with a main scientific interest in computational neuroscience and medically applied statistics. I am looking forward to reading your submissions and supporting you in the publishing process.

Email: [email protected]

Karolina Kneller (Section Editor)

My name is Karolina Kneller. I am a medical student at Charité Berlin and passionate about public health, evidence-based medicine, and scientific research in general. In my BSc in Liberal Arts and Sciences, I focused on Global and Public Health and was able to explore a range of research methods. Currently, my main interests lie in the influence of climate and environmental change on individual’s and communities health.

Email: [email protected]

Raphael Leuner (former Section Editor)

My name is Raphael Leuner, and I joined the journal at the very beginning of 2020. With a background in Bioinformatics and Data Science, I have helped to establish the Data and Statistics section at BEM. I am passionate about exciting data-driven research and Open Science and constantly looking for innovative ideas connecting the two. One topic that I am looking forward to exploring further in the future is the prospects and ethical questions around the introduction of Artificial Intelligence in medicine.

Steffen Schwerdtfeger (former Section Editor)

I am Steffen Schwerdtfeger, Section Editor at Section I, Medical Humanities, and Editor at Section IV, Data and Statistics. I am also mainly working on the Project “Stat-o-Sphere” within BEM. I am studying medicine at Charité in Berlin and I have some background in philosophy / literature studies. My main interests lie in bringing together computational neuroscience and psychiatry. Especially computational descriptions of communication, as well as linguistics/semiotics and information theory in general is what occupies my attention the most.

Email: [email protected]

Philippa Schunk (Editor)

I am Philippa Schunk, also part of the editor team of Section IV. I study medicine at the University of Würzburg. I am interested in methodological matters and their statistical foundation.

Willi Schrader (Editor)

I am Willi Schrader; I am part of the editor team of Section I and Section IV. I study Public Health at the University of Bielefeld after completing my degree in physiotherapy. My interest is combining medically applied statistics with dignity-based evidence to make empirical practice assessable for vulnerable groups.

Joëlle Lousberg (Editor)

Hello, my name is Joëlle Lousberg, and I am also an editorial member of Section IV at BEM. I am studying Ecotoxicology M. Sc. at the RWTH Aachen University and, since March 2023, a member of the BEM team.

Moritz Thiele (Editor)

I am a medical student at Charité Berlin and not only passionate about medicine but also have a keen interest in computer science, project management, and digitalization in healthcare. I am particularly interested in exploring the intersection of medicine and technology, with a focus on harnessing digital solutions to improve patient care and streamline medical processes.