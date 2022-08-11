Welcome to the Stat-o-Sphere!

The Stat-o-Sphere is an open educational editorial collection within the journal of the Student Network for Open Science (NOS) that provides low-threshold, easy-access and slow-paced statistics tutorials for absolute beginners ─ written by students, for students and potentially also scholars. Our goal is to evoke and elevate both research and reviewing abilities within readers in order to shed more light on basics of scientific methodology as well as science communication. We are eager to further expand our peer-teaching spaces within NOS together with you in order to gather assured methodological knowledge over time and promote scientific integrity.

Most of our tutorials will also be accompanied by executable code ─ so far mostly for the open access programming language R. We are currently also working on python versions of our current articles (Inferential Statistics I so far, see further below). Others such as SPSS, STATA or Matlab may follow.

A general ideal of this project is to avoid gate-keeping heuristics that often aim to absurdly suppress looking at the actual conceptual and mathematical processes behind statistical inference, discarding actual and most of all lasting knowledge as, e.g., “not necessary”. Our main goal is therefore to bring back critical thinking around the topic of statistics, which is most of all applied mathematics. Nevertheless, we will also provide Quick-Guides of our tutorials in the future, and every statistics tutorial is accompanied with a summary of its content, in order to supply you with knowledge on several levels of detail.

Especially since AI approaches have advanced rapidly in the last years and functionalized misinformation on science has vastly grown, we believe it is more important than ever to create and share consistent material on statistics in any form, in order to avoid habits of applying methods without properly reflecting them, and in order to avoid giving only those people a platform to thrive in science that appear to be most of all convinced of themselves and their approach to scientific methodology without being in any way accessible. We also believe that students should take and should be in general given more time and guidance in that respect, since statistics paves the path of inference in modern evidenced based science and therefore potentially has an inpact on all of us. Inference performed via sloppy or even fraudulant statistics, e.g., used as mere tool to spread one’s own interest and belief, as well as most of all hegemonic relativism agains science as such, are probably the most dangerous tendencies against scientific reasoning in todays times. We believe that such challanges can only be met with open access to education.

In the future, we will also provide you with educational content in the form of an optional extension of submissions within NOS, giving authors the chance to educationally share their methods and making it possible for readers with only little background to fully understand them (especially concerns submissions providing open data and code).

Learn more about our project and its goals in our introductory article “Into the Stat-o-Sphere” below.