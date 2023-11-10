Introduction Section 2 | Basic and Translational Sciences

Analytical measurement methods, gene sequencing or applied cell experiments are only a few of a multitude of methods that form the foundation of the basic science papers published in this section. We value a detailed description of the individual methods to ensure the interpretation of the results and the reproducibility of the experiments as well as to promote the methodological competence of our readers. Furthermore, we aim to strengthen the link between knowledge-oriented basic research and patient care. Thus, translational work - “from bench to bedside and back” - will be published here as well.