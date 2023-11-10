[ENG] Feature Partner Journals - Introduction

We are not alone in our strive for student-led scientific publishing. Together with anwesenheitsnotiz (humanities) and PolisReflects (International Relations), we founded Berlin Exchange (BE) as a transdisciplinary network of student journals. We all strongly believe that students hold great potential to proactively shape future science with innovative ideas.

We are excited about our partners’ work and give them the chance to present their focus here. The floor is yours, anwesenheitsnotiz and PolisReflects!