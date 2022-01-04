BEM in the Media

BEM x Tagesspiegel (10.11.2023)

Our executive board member, Amelya Keles, was part of an interesting panel discussion organized by the Berlin University Alliance about the future of crediting in academia. The Tagesspiegel wrote a summary about the event, highlighting the fact, that "we need a new research culture"

Read the article here!

BEM x WissenAusBerlin ( 17.05.2022)

Our key partner and sponsor, the Berlin University Alliance, offered our co-founders, Anne Neumann, Felix Hambitzer, and Dario von Wedel, the unique opportunity to present our philosophy and discuss our ideas in our own Youtube Video: “Blackbox Publizieren - Student*innen an der Charité denken Wissenschaft innovativ.”

Thanks for having us!

BEM x Amboss ( 06.05.2022)

The digital learning platform AMBOSS has been contributing to medical education and evidence-based healthcare since 2012. We are therefore delighted to be featured in an interview on evidence-based medicine and good scientific practice in collaboration with AMBOSS and our board members Felix Hambitzer and Dario von Wedel, and our Editor-in-Chief Fatih Yalcin.

Read the full article here!

BEM x Pharmazeutische Zeitung (25.04.2022)

For us, it is important to build BEM as an interprofessional journal! Therefore, we highly appreciated the opportunity to share our ideas in the journal of the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists. The three board members, Dario von Wedel, Felix Hambitzer, and Amelya Keles, talked about BEM’s mission and the idea "to break up entrenched structures in scientific publishing".

Have a look at the article “Rethinking scientific publishing” (Wissenschaftliches Publizieren neu denken) here

BEM x Deutschlandfunk (02.02.2022)

“Berlin medical students want to modernize scientific publishing” (Berliner Medizinstudierende wollen wissenschaftliches Publizieren modernisieren) is the titel of a radio segment by Deutschlandfunk (German public radio) in the program “Campus und Karriere” (Campus and carreer).

In a conversation with Claudia van Laak our co-founders Anne Neumann, Dario von Wedel, and Felix Hambitzer have presented our “reform project”, as the DLF has titled it.

That is exciting! Finally, there is BEM-content to listen to! And, of course, not just for medical students!

BEM x Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (05.01.2022)

We are very happy that Berlin Exchange and BEM have received so much positive media echo at the beginning of 2022 in one of Germany’s largest daily newspapers.

In their section “Forschung und Lehre” (Research and Teaching), the FAZ published the article “Das Netzwerk liest mit” (in German only) about our initiative and writes: “A platform like BEM can raise scientific exchange to a new level”

Exactly that is our goal! We are very happy!

Read the full article here (German only)



