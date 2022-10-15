Open Science - just Science done right!

—— OUR PERSPECTIVE ON THE EVENT ——

Scientific work is still practiced according to the motto "publish or perish" - quantity over quality.

Open Science is a nice idea, but when it comes to climbing the career ladder, the only thing that helps at this point is the number of publications - preferably published in high-ranking journals.

To change something in the long run, two approaches are needed:

1) The establishment, i.e. current professors, publishers, and funders need to find new criteria to evaluate scientific work and create new incentives for researchers to follow Open Science practices.

2) From the bottom up, we need a change of mentality in the community of young aspiring scientists. We as students are the future of science. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to advocate for Open Science practices.

Change has to come from both sides!

And exactly these two sides were represented in this panel. On the one hand, established scientists, members of the Science Council (Wissenschaftsrat) and me as a student. It was very enriching to exchange ideas about Open Science from diverse perspectives together.

Feel free to have a look and write us your thoughts using the comment section!

The opening panel discussion of the Open Science Festival in Hannover. On stage are Prof. Frank Miedema, Prof. Dr. Felix Schönbrodt, Dr. Rainer Lange, Prof. Dr. Sören Auer and Amelya Keles.

The session was recorded on Tuesday, 30th of August 2022 at the Lichthof of Leibniz Universität Hannover (LUH) and moderated by Monika Seynsche. It was made available by LUH and the Technische Informationsbibliothek (TIB) under a CC-BY licence.