[ENG] Milestones



October 2020: Foundation of Berlin Exchange Medicine e.V.



December 2020: First Call for Team Members and establishment of the initial team



March 2021: Foundation of "Berlin Exchange”



June 2021: Launch of our website

Establishment of our journal structures



August 2021: First BEM summer party in Berlin



October 2021: First Call for Papers and Call for Reviewers



November 2021: Official cooperation with the Berlin University Alliance



December 2021: First Peer Review Crash Course



January 2022: First online publications on our journal website on PubPub

First broad media coverage in Frankfurter Allgemeine

Zeitung and Deutschlandfunk



April 2022: Foundation of the BEM-Tank as our in-house student-run

think tank



May 2022: Publication of first online preprint

Second Peer Review Crash Course



June 2022: First Peer Review Fellowship

August - October 2022: Participation in

Open Science Festival 2022

Z2X Festival of ZEIT Online

Oxford/Berlin Summer School on Open Research



Co-organization of 7th Conference on Student

Research by the Berlin University Alliance



December 2022: Third Peer Review Crash Course

January 2023: Participation in Academic Publishing in Europe (APE)

Conference



May 2023: First Educational Journal Club

Fourth Peer Review Crash Course

June 2023: Participation: Open Science Festival 2023

Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften Berlin

November 2023: Rebranding to Student Network for Open Science





