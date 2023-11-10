[ENG] Milestones

This is the story of an inspiring vision, a wonderful team and many exciting challenges. A lot has happened since NOS (at that time BEM) was founded in October 2020.
October 2020: Foundation of Berlin Exchange Medicine e.V.
December 2020: First Call for Team Members and establishment of the initial team
March 2021: Foundation of "Berlin Exchange”
June 2021: Launch of our website
Establishment of our journal structures
August 2021: First BEM summer party in Berlin
October 2021: First Call for Papers and Call for Reviewers
November 2021: Official cooperation with the Berlin University Alliance
December 2021: First Peer Review Crash Course
January 2022: First online publications on our journal website on PubPub
First broad media coverage in Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung and Deutschlandfunk
April 2022: Foundation of the BEM-Tank as our in-house student-run
think tank
May 2022: Publication of first online preprint
Second Peer Review Crash Course
June 2022: First Peer Review Fellowship
August - October 2022: Participation in
Open Science Festival 2022
Z2X Festival of ZEIT Online
Oxford/Berlin Summer School on Open Research
Co-organization of 7th Conference on Student
Research by the Berlin University Alliance
December 2022: Third Peer Review Crash Course
January 2023: Participation in Academic Publishing in Europe (APE)
Conference
May 2023: First Educational Journal Club
Fourth Peer Review Crash Course
June 2023: Participation: Open Science Festival 2023
Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften Berlin
November 2023: Rebranding to Student Network for Open Science