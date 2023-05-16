[Author's reply to Reviews] Schmitt, R: Mindfulness-based mobile apps can act as preventive measures for the general public

Anmerkung der Editoren: Antworten des Autors sind in diesem Stil dargestellt!

Editors note: Author's responses are presented like this!

Thank you for your review and comments. I addressed each of them below.

The author presents a one-arm survey-based study about a mindfulness-based mobile app (7Mind). Users who participated in a mindfulness-based stress management course answered questionnaires about their mental state before starting and after completing the course. Mindfulness was measured by using the Freiburg Mindfulness Inventory. In total, 7117 subjects submitted questionnaires and of those, 829 participants filled out both questionnaires. The author used Wilcoxon-signed rank tests for evaluating pre-/post differences and found statistically significant differences in Mindfulness and perceived pain among other variables.

Stress reduction is important in today’s world and mental health disorders are more and more common. Therefore, digital apps to reduce mental stress and to support healthy daily behaviors seem to be an efficient alternative to psychotherapy or weekly meditation/mindfulness courses with an instructor. However, there is little evidence about the impact on app-based online courses on stress management. Therefore, I consider this study as important.

The author does not distinguish between statistical significance and content relevance. I would suggest not focusing on p-values and deriving conclusions from them, instead I would suggest comparing the distributions depicted in figure 4a and 4b. Since the sample was quite big, even tiny effects would have been statistically significant, without having relevance content wise. Hence, in my opinion a Bonferroni-correction is not necessary. Adjustments in the following chapter: Conclusion (S.25)

The validity of the study is limited since no control group was enrolled and compared to. However, the author mentions that in the discussion. Still, the author could be a bit more cautious with conclusions coming from this study. Adjustments in the following chapters: Implications (Abstract) (S.2), 2.6 Methodological limitations (S.8), 4.1. Primary hypothesis (S.21), Conclusion (S.25)

Minor Comments:

I see some “Errors” which should possibly be citations (e.g., mental disorders (Error), meditation applications (Error).

What exactly is meant by "error" here? "mental disorders" and "mediation applications" are no proper names (?) Maybe I got this comment wrong. Could you specify what you are referring to here?

“This study investigates whether digital mindfulness-based stress management training offered to the broad society as a health insurance-covered prevention program can affect it positively.” I would suggest the author states specifically what “affect positively” actually means in his study.

Adjusted S. 3

“The study aimed to find out whether an App-based intervention can change the Freiburg Mindfulness Inventory (FMI) score significantly within a general population.” Please shortly statFMI what the FMI measures.

Adjusted in: Introduction p.3 (explaining mindfulness), 2.1 Study design (stating what the FMI measures

CRM system: Please give the whole name instead of the abbreviation.

Changed

I am not sure if Figure 1 is informative, actually correct and therefore necessary. In addition, the caption is non-informative.

Removed

“Participants with only a single time point (only one survey taken or inability to link the forms) were excluded from the confirmatory analysis.” I would not say that you analysis is confirmatory but exploratory.

Adjusted (p. 7)

Furthermore, it would be interesting to evaluate the subgroup of participants, which only responded one of the questionnaires in terms of their outcomes.

All analyses were additionally repeated for unpaired groups to include all questionnaires. See chapters: Methods, Results, Discussion

Instead of “Participants with only a single time point “ I would suggest writing “Participants which only answered one questionnaire…

Adjusted (p. 7)

“The Null-Hypothesis was "There is no significant change between t0 and t1". Please consider reformulating your null hypothesis; the Wilcoxon signed-rank test tests whether there the two distributions of t0 and t1 are equal.

Adjusted (p. 7)

“This provided the confidence intervals and p-values.” Which confidence intervals were provided/ confidence intervals for what?

I deleted the sentence due to redundancy. The results chapter covers this subject.

“Alpha was set to 0.05 for all tests using data once.” I would suggest to delete “… for all tests using data once.”

Adjusted (p. 7)

Link missing: “(insert a link to the file)”

Once the final version is ready to be published on PubPub I will insert the link to the file (there is no place to link to at the moment)

“The 4-digit code for identification was based on only three questions, so it was possible that the same code was created more than two times (which led to the inability to match the data of this person in the datasets)”: How often did that happen?

270 observations in the merged dataset of participants had duplicates as IDs and therefore no clear matches. It took quite some effort to recognize, identify and remove them and I was not aware of the magnitude of the issue when I wrote what you quoted above. The analysis with removed duplicates was done for all statistical tests in the resubmission apart from those that included all questionnaires (to address your comment above).

See chapters: Methods, Results, Discussion

Link missing “(add address here)”

Removed

Table 1: I would suggest using different terms for the columns instead of “T0” and “Merged t0t1”. Interested readers who scroll through the article should directly understand the content of the table without first reading the whole manuscript.

Adjusted

Could the author please reverse the order of the columns of table 2? I would suggest the following order: N, Median pre, Median post, Median difference, 95% CI of the Median difference (in one column), if you wish a p-value

Adjusted

I would suggest rounding the numbers to two decimal points only.

Adjusted in text and tables

“The 95 percent confidence interval lies between 7.500078 and 6.500035.” Please round the numbers and reverse the order of the confidence bounds.

Changed

Please amend the caption of Table 2 (e.g., Overview of Median changes in FMI Scores, including sample sizes N, …,) as well as the captions of Figure 4a and b: Violin Plots of FMI scores at t0 / t1

There was apparently a technical problem when the captions were transferred (I talked with Steffen Schwerdtfeger about that). I hope they are visible this time. Otherwise I would kindly ask you to point that out so that I can address this.

Where can I find the appendix, to find out about the secondary hypotheses?

There should be a link to a webpage with all files for the appendix on the last page (24). Once the final PubPub article with appendix is created a link can be provided. Was there a problem in the submission process that deleted that link? If yes, please let me (or Phillip Suwalski) know.

“All statistical tests turned out to be significant, and all differences pointed in the intended direction of improvement. This confirms that mindfulness-based stress management programs and meditation can also be taught by Apps.” I think that the wording “confirms” is too strong without a randomized experiment, please use something like “suggests/hints/indicates”.

Changed in chapter discussion

“The improvements of this prevention course need to be reevaluated after six and twelve months to examine their long-term effects.” Is this also part of your research?

Yes, the data collection for that will start soon but it is not clear yet whether it will be published too due to technical reasons.

“However, the absence of a placebo group combined with the open-label design does not control the Hawthorne effect.” Please explain shortly what the Hawthorne effect is.

Added (p. 23)

It is a bit confusing to read about pain reduction in the discussion, when there is no paragraph about it in the methods and results section of the main document. I would suggest adding a methods and results section about the pain reduction in the main document. As an alternative, the author could put everything about pain reduction into the appendix.

Added. See chapters: Methods, Results, Discussion,