Introduction Section 4 | Data and Statistics

Data and its statistical analysis are the backbone of Evidence Based Medicine (EBM). More than ever, the quality of research depends on the quality of its data, from acquisition, preprocessing and analysis to publication. In this section, we want to support good data-based research and help authors to publish great quantitative discoveries in a reproducible and understandable way. We strive to take away some reservations that still surround statistics and underline that good data analysis is no witchcraft.