Review Nr. 2: Usage of anti-NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review

Reviewer: Vera v. Kopylow

Article: Usage of anti- NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review

Author: Maximilian Zuleeg

Summary and Recommendation

This systematic review analyzed the significance, advantages, chances, and possible downsides of the usage of anti- NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research. The main result was, that those antibodies may play a pivotal role in the future if more studies are conducted. At the moment the usage should be limited to diagnostics.

The paper summarizes the field’s current state well and discusses the limitations very critically and well-founded. It adds scientific value and proved to be relevant in this field.

I recommend publishing this systematic review after revision.

Major and Minor Issues

Major Issues

It would be highly eligible if the inclusion and exclusion criteria would be further specified. There are several systematic flow charts, decision trees, etc., which allow the reader to fully understand the criteria used to determine the „publication´s reliability, completeness, and relevance“ (s. point 2.2 in paper).

It would also be necessary to state the period in which papers were included in the review. Currently, there is only the time of literature review stated and not the time frame in which studies were admitted.

Minor Issues

Formal and scientific language should be used at all times. Choice of words like „unleash“ or the use of „I“ seems unprofessional and popular scientific.

In the Discussion it would be desirable to specify on what ground the Abcam antibody should not be used, please include numbers.