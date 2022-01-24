A Beginner’s Guide To Case Reports – The CARE Guidelines

“First times” always come with challenges – and writing a case report is no exception. What (not) to include? How to structure the manuscript? Many questions may arise when entering the field of academic writing for the first time, especially as a – naturally inexperienced – student.

Fortunately, there are some great resources that may help to structure a case report, to include all necessary information, and to create a coherent and compelling narrative.

One of these resources might be the CARE (CAse REports)Guidelines. Created by an expert panel of 27 methodically selected international scientists and first published in Global Advances In Health And Medicine in 2013, the CARE Guidelines provide a comprehensive checklist, comprising 13 items that make up a model case report.

The group also provides additional resources around the process of writing and publishing a case report, including a step-by-step guide on the writing sequence.

You should check out the CARE Guidelines and additional resources here: https://www.care-statement.org/