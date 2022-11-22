Medical Humanities

In the Medical Humanities Section, we aim to take up social and philosophical discourses around the life sciences and medicine and offer them a platform in the form of philosophical essays, portraits, columns, debates, interviews, and much more. We cover everything of interest to prospective scientists outside their field of specialization - from inspiring topics such as portraits of successful scientists and foreign research fellowships to controversial issues such as the abortion debate or compulsory vaccination. We focus on socially and politically relevant aspects of the life sciences from multiple perspectives and present them in line with the maxim "away from opinion-based research, towards research-based opinions”. We take to heart the criticism that the study of medicine excludes the social sciences too extensively, on the other hand we also recognize the neglect of an understanding of scientific perspectives in the field of humanaities and society in general. Our goal is to entangle such issues in order to find ways of fruitful interdisciplinary interactions.