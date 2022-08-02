CodeBlue meets BEM

In this column, we track our journey in the world of medical research, data science and informatics. Rather than discussing specific results, we want to reflect on research practices and career paths informed by our own experiences. We have a short, regular column here on BEM. Our goal is to encourage students from all fields of study to consider a career in research by lifting the curtain on our daily life and mindset. Specifically, we hope to demystify the world of science in general and data science in particular.



Who are we?

Peter Marquardt and Till D. Best, the two halves of CodeBlue.

In our short careers, we have graduated from programming shaky click bots to stats packages and changed how we do and think about research multiple times. Our personal romance started with an internship in Tena, Ecuador in 2017.



Peter Marquardt

Between a father in software and a physician mother, Peter decided to study medicine at RWTH Aachen. Not to make his father feel left out, he started a data science-heavy thesis at the Fintelmann lab at Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School in 2019 and is now heading its algorithms & software development team.





Till Dominik Best

Till studies medicine at the Charité in Berlin since 2015. For his doctoral thesis, he has joined the Fintelmann lab at Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School in 2018. In 2020, he temporarily joined the Institute of Virology at Charité finding yet another team of outstanding scientists that could make use of an amateur coder.