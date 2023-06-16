Meet the Team

Theresa Angles (Section-Editor)

My name is Theresa Angles and I am a final year medical student in Dresden. As a section editor for the clinical devision, I am particularly enthusiastic about case reports. One of my main goals is to strengthen the collaboration between all professions involved in patient care – especially already at a student stage. Therefore our division is currently working on a new format: an inter-professional case report.



Sophie Hollenbach (Section-Editor)

Niklas Rutsch ( Editor-in-Chief)

I'm Niklas Rutsch, Editor-in-Chief at BEM, and I'm studying human and experimental medicine at the University of Münster.

I am especially interested in your stories from the hospital, in exciting patients and the joint work of different professions. In the Editorial Board, I link the clinical focus of the journal with the overall organization, so that we can facilitate low-threshold clinical publications and practise inter-professionalism within our project.

Phillip Suwalski (Editor)

I am Phillip Suwalski, one of the Section Editors for our clinical devision and I study medicine at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Clinically, I work in cardiology and my research focuses on heart failure, genetics and cardiology in the broadest sense.

I am especially looking forward to your experiences, impressions and tricks from the daily live in the hospital. Just because something isn't brand new doesn't mean it can't be valuable to a broad audience. With this in mind, I look forward to your submissions and contribution to a growing BEM community.

Daniela Merz (Editor)

My name is Daniela Merz, and I am one of the Section Editors for the clinic devision. I'm currently studying medicine in Heidelberg, my focus being surgery.

BEM offers students their first publishing experience and accompanies you on your way, which is what makes the project so exciting. I am looking forward to new experiences and input where both sides will learn a lot.

Max Zilezinski

Katja Damm

Julia Bueschges

Theresa Slump