Meet the Team

Lara Behrmann (Section Editor)

Hi, I’m Lara. Having studied biology and biochemistry in Germany and abroad, I am now pursuing my PhD in medical microbiology at the University Clinic in Bonn. I am an infection research enthusiast and with my initials – LB – I just had to work with bacteria.

As a section editor, I’m busy coordinating the team’s efforts and finding solutions to keep our project going. As I also aim to create a beneficial working climate, I’d best be compared to a well-tempered shaker in the lab. I find it very enriching to be in contact with motivated students who want to publish with BEM.

Jonathan Speh (Section Editor)

Hej, I’m Jonathan. I have spent some time in beautiful Sweden to study molecular biology, but now I’m just another med student from Berlin in the BEM team (not that there’s anything wrong with that). In my previous studies, I have developed two things: My curiosity about basic medical sciences, especially genetics and genomics, and the realisation that I’m far too similar to that one freezer in the corner of your lab: Not very well organised (some would say quite a chaos…), but if you spend some time with it, you’ll probably find something very interesting.

As one of the section editors for Basic and Translational Sciences at BEM, I get to work directly with our authors and reviewers during the publication process. I am most excited about this opportunity to work with many interesting examples of student-driven research and help to make those accessible to a larger community.

Ke Du (Editor)

Hi, my name is Ke and I am a medical student in Berlin. I am passionate about the microbiome, art, cooking and Berlin Exchange Medicine. Currently, I am a visiting student at Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School. If I were a laboratory device in a parallel universe, I would be a bunsen burner, because I am always on fire.

Emily Hoffmann (Editor)

Hi, I’m Emily. I’m a medical student from Münster and enjoy being one of the editors for Basic and Translational Sciences at BEM.

Besides that, not long after starting my doctoral thesis in radiology, I recognized that I’m confusingly similar to MR scanners: they are running all the time, you can’t shut them down and - to be honest - most of the time nobody understands what’s going on, but in the end you somehow get your results.