[DEU] Feature Partnerjournale - anwesenheitsnotiz
Felix Hambitzer
Published: Dec 24, 2023
Verfasst durch das Editorial Board von anwesenheitsnotiz, übersetzt aus dem Englischen
Introduction Section 4 | Data and Statistics
Editorial Team, NOS
EN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Introducing Section 4
Introduction Section 3 | Clinical Science
Theresa Angles
TA
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Introduction Section 3
Introduction Section 2 | Basic and Translational Sciences
Lara Behrmann
Ke Du
KD
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Introduction Section 1 | Medical Humanities
Editorial Team, NOS
EN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Introducing Section 1
Challenges and opportunities in academia through COVID-19
Karla Bosse-Plois
KB
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Sharing experiences
Becoming a researcher
Anneke Hennenfent
AH
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Sharing experiences
Faszination, Frust und alles dazwischen
Eva Funk
EF
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Erfahrungsbericht
Research experience during the Covid shutdown
Gawon Esther Song
GS
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[DE; Materialien] CIPom R-Tutorium @ Charité: Einführung in die Funktionen der Programmiersprache R für Statistische Analysen und Datenbearbeitung
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Jan 21, 2024
Frei Verfügbare Materialien des CIPom R-Tutoriums
[Python] Inferential Statistics III: Obtaining an Optimal Linear Model via Descriptively Evaluating Conditional Linear Relations
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Rico Schmitt
Moritz Thiele
Published: Jan 29, 2024
Beginner's Stat-o-Sphere
Research Insights: Fabio Boniolo, PhD
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
NOS Peer Review Fellowship: Take-Aways
Clara Weber
Thiemo Möllenkamp
CW
TM
Published: Dec 10, 2023
What others say about NOS (formerly BEM)
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Quotes from the Open Science Community
[DEU] Feature Partnerjournale - Einleitung
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[ENG] Feature Partner Journals - Introduction
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[ENG]
[DEU] Feature Partnerjournale - PolisReflects
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Verfasst durch das Editorial Board von PolicReflects, übersetzt aus dem Englischen
[ENG] Feature Partner Journals - PolisReflects
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Written by the Editorial Board of PolicReflects
[ENG] Feature Partner Journals - anwesenheitsnotiz
Anne Neumann
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Written by the Editorial Board of anwesenheitsnotiz
R-Basics I — Introduction into the Installation and the General Functionality of R and RStudio (for Win and Mac)
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Jan 21, 2024
Absolute Beginner's to Intermediate Stat-o-Sphere
[R] Higher Spheres: Information Theory V: Mathematical Basics of Active Inference — Variational Bayes', Relative Entropy / KL-Divergence and Jensen's Inequality
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 26, 2023
Intermediate to Advanced Stat-o-Sphere
[R] Higher Spheres: Information Theory IV: A further Look into the Impact of Information Theory in Science and Humanities
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 18, 2023
Beginner's to Intermediate Stat-o-Sphere
[R] Higher Spheres: Information Theory III: Using Markov Chains to Describe Language as the Result of a Stochastic Process
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 18, 2023
Intermediate to Advanced Stat-o-Sphere
[R] Higher Spheres: Information Theory II: The Relation Between Information Theory / Technology and Statistical Thermodynamics
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 18, 2023
Intermediate to Advanced Stat-o-Sphere
[R] Inferential Statistics IV: Uniform and (Standard) Normal Probability (Density) Functions
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 18, 2023
Intermediate Stat-o-Sphere
[ENG] Peer Review @NOS
Dario von Wedel
Dv
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[DEU] Peer Review @NOS
Dario von Wedel
Dv
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[ENG] Engaging students in research - Mission Statement of the Student Network for Open Science
Felix Hambitzer
Dario von Wedel
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dv
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[DEU] Engaging students in research - Mission Statement des Student Network for Open Science
Felix Hambitzer
Dario von Wedel
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dv
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[ENG] Teaching and Learning with NOS
Amelya Keles
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Improving Scientific Understanding through Educational Formats
[DEU] Lehren und Lernen mit NOS
Amelya Keles
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Verbesserung des wissenschaftlichen Verständnisses durch Bildungsformate
[DEU] Meilensteine
Felix Hambitzer
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Dies ist die Geschichte einer inspirierenden Vision, eines wunderbaren Teams und vieler spannender Herausforderungen! Viel hat sich getan seit der Gründung von NOS (damals BEM) im Oktober 2020.
[ENG] Milestones
Felix Hambitzer
Published: Dec 10, 2023
This is the story of an inspiring vision, a wonderful team and many exciting challenges. A lot has happened since NOS (at that time BEM) was founded in October 2020.
[DEU] Vorwort der Editors in Chief
Niklas Rutsch
Fatih Yalcin
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[ENG] Foreword from the Editors in Chief
Niklas Rutsch
Fatih Yalcin
Published: Dec 10, 2023
[DEU] Exploring the future of science. Student perspectives
Amelya Keles
Felix Hambitzer
Dario von Wedel
Anne Neumann
AK
Dv
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Vorwort des Vorstands
[ENG] Exploring the future of science. Student perspectives
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Dv
AN
Published: Dec 10, 2023
Foreword from the Board of Directors
[Author's reply to Reviews] Schmitt, R: Mindfulness-based mobile apps can act as preventive measures for the general public
Rico Schmitt
Published: Jun 16, 2023
The response from the Author to both Reviews
[Review] Schmitt, R: Mindfulness-based mobile apps can act as preventive measures for the general public
Kerstin Rubarth
KR
Published: Jun 16, 2023
[Review] Schmitt, R: Mindfulness-based mobile apps can act as preventive measures for the general public
Melanie Mauch
Published: Jun 16, 2023
[R] Inferential Statistics III: Obtaining an Optimal Linear Model via Descriptively Evaluating Conditional Linear Relations
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Jun 30, 2023
Beginner's Stat-o-Sphere
[Python] Inferential Statistics I: Hypothesis Testing in the Basic Form of Conditional Probability / Bayes' Rule
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Rico Schmitt
Moritz Thiele
Published: Jan 21, 2024
Beginner's Sphere
Mindfulness-based mobile apps can serve as a stress-prevention measure for the general population
Rico Schmitt
Published: Mar 09, 2023
Connections
Preprints (1):
Rico Schmitt
Rejoinders (1):
Rico Schmitt
Reviews (2):
Melanie Mauch
Kerstin Rubarth
[R] Inferential Statistics V: Probabilistically Evaluating Statistical Models via the Z- and T-Test
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
GS
Published: Aug 18, 2023
Intermediate Stat-o-Sphere
[Author's Reply to the Reviews] Usage of anti-NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review
Maximilian Zuleeg
MZ
JS
Published: Feb 26, 2023
[Buchrezension] Wahnsinn und Gesellschaft von Michel Foucault (Routledge 2009)
Pascal Markus Lemmer
PL
Published: Nov 22, 2022
Review Nr. 2: Usage of anti-NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review
Vera v. Kopylow
Vv
JS
Published: Feb 26, 2023
Connections
Replies (1):
Maximilian Zuleeg
Open Science - just Science done right!
Amelya Keles
Published: Nov 15, 2022
How can Open Science support scientific integrity? How does the present system of research evaluation slow down the implementation of open science practices? Panel discussion with Amelya Keles, member of the BEM Executive Board
Meeting the community - learning and discussing the future of Open Science for students
Raphael Leuner
Published: Nov 15, 2022
We have presented Berlin Exchange Medicine and our work on Open Science at four events during the last months. Here is what we learned
Transparency and Openness in Peer Review - Towards a new publication and evaluation culture
Jonathan Speh
Amelya Keles
Raphael Leuner
Ludo Waltman
JS
LW
Published: Jan 12, 2023
A workshop report from the Open Science Festival Hannover
Review Nr. 1: Usage of anti-NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review
Laurens Zaschke
LZ
JS
Published: Feb 26, 2023
Connections
Replies (1):
Maximilian Zuleeg
Philosophical Perspectives on Psychiatry
Julian Kutsche
Published: Nov 22, 2022
An Overview
The Thai Trial Controversy
Gawon Esther Song
GS
Published: Nov 22, 2022
[R] Inferential Statistics II: Linear Regression via the Linear Least Square Method
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Mar 30, 2023
Beginner's Sphere
BEM Onboarding #10: BEM-Email!
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
Dv
Published: Aug 31, 2022
Wiedererkennbar in der Kommunikation - unsere BEM-Emailadresse und Signatur
[R] Inferential Statistics I: Hypothesis Testing in the Basic Form of Conditional Probability / Bayes' Rule
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 11, 2022
Absolute Beginner's Sphere
Usage of anti-NPM1 antibodies for diagnostics and research of acute myeloid leukemia: a systematic review
Maximilian Zuleeg
MZ
JS
Published: Feb 26, 2023
Connections
Reviews (2):
Vera v. Kopylow
Laurens Zaschke
[Preprint] Mindfulness-based mobile apps can act as preventive measures for the general public
Rico Schmitt
RS
Published: Aug 10, 2022
Open Science Publication
Open Research by Default
Raphael Leuner
Clara F. Weber
Jonas Stampka
Published: Jul 05, 2022
Bringing Open Science to the Heart of Scientific Education
Connections
Commentaries (1):
Raphael Leuner
EP2: Inside the matrix – the alternate realities of science
by
and
TB
Published: Aug 02, 2022
BEM Onboarding #3: Unsere Partner
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Spannende Verbände, junge Unternehmen, Gleichgesinnte - Wer sind unsere Partner?
BEM Onboarding #9: Häufig genutzte Abkürzungen und Begriffe
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Enigma für die vielfältigen Abkürzungen bei BEM
BEM Onboarding #8: Microsoft Teams
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Unser Workspace - ein Einführungsvideos
BEM Onboarding #7: Kommunikation & Meetingstruktur
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
So viele wie nötig, so wenige wie möglich - Wer trifft sich wann mit wem?
BEM Onboarding #6: Organisation & Development
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Neue Ideen für Wissenschaftskommunikation, spannende Kollaborationen und die Expansion im gesamten deutschsprachigen Raum! - Wie arbeitet unser Team Organisation & Development?
BEM Onboarding #5: BEM Tank
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Kursangebote, Idealabs und ganz viele Ideen, wie wir die wissenschaftliche Praxis verbessern können! - Wie arbeitet unser eigener Thinktank?
BEM Onboarding #4: Unser Journal
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Moderner studentischer Review, niederschwellige studentische Publikationen! - Wie arbeitet unser Journal?
BEM Onboarding #2: Organisationsstruktur
Felix Hambitzer
Anne Neumann
Amelya Keles
Dario von Wedel
Jonas Stampka
AN
AK
Dv
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Wie funktioniert unsere Intiative? Wer ist wofür zuständig? - Ein Blick auf unsere Organisationsstruktur!
BEM Onboarding #1: Gründer*innen-Video
Felix Hambitzer
Dario von Wedel
Anne Neumann
Dv
AN
Published: Jul 07, 2022
Woher kommt die Idee unserer Initiative und was ist unsere Philosophie? - Einblicke unserer Gründer*innen!
Into the Stat-o-Sphere
Raphael Leuner
Steffen Schwerdtfeger
Published: Aug 11, 2022
An Introduction into our Tutorial Collection
