Welcome to the NOS-Journal

This is the publishing platform of the Student Network for Open Science (NOS).



NOS is the first interprofessional journal for student research in all health and life sciences.

We provide students with the opportunity to publish their research in a low-threshold and high-quality environment. Our student and early-career editors closely guide student authors through the entire publication process, providing valuable feedback and support on the way to their first publication. Especially as a research newcomer, it has never been easier to transform Bachelor, Master, Doctoral Theses, or academic papers written during one’s study into a publication with a DOI while gaining valuable experiences for one’s further career.

As an open-access journal, we offer a free platform for student research, opinion, and initiative. Our goal is to live and communicate science openly, interprofessionally, and transdisciplinary.